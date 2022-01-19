Log in
Trackinsight: ETFs to ponder for European construction rebound

01/19/2022 | 11:15am EST
Eurostat data showed that construction output in the Euro Area edged up 0.5% year-on-year in November of 2021, the weakest increase in 3 months

Eurostat data showed that construction output in the Euro Area edged up 0.5% year-on-year in November of 2021, the weakest increase in 3 months and following a downwardly revised 3.6% rise in October. A slowdown was seen in both civil engineering (0.7% vs 2.5%) and building activity (0.3% vs 3.9% in October). Among the largest economies, a decline in construction output was recorded in Germany (-1.3% vs 1%), France (-3% vs 4.1%) and Spain (-5.6% vs -3.4%).

Investors betting on a construction rebound in the old continent can check out ETFs with exposure to the STOXX Europe 600 Construction & Materials index ? which include Invesco STOXX Europe 600 Optimised Construction & Materials UCITS ETF (XOPS), iShares STOXX Europe 600 Construction & Materials UCITS ETF (EXV8) and Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Construction & Materials UCITS ETF (CST). The index provides exposure to construction and materials companies across 17 European countries including Vinci, Sika, CRH, Saint Gobain, Holcim, Geberit, and Assa Abloy ? to name a few.

This year, more than $11.3 million were pulled out of the ETF range, $7.5 million of which belonged to XOPS. 

Are you an ETF Investor? Your opinion matters: Answer the Trackinsight Global ETF Survey 2022.

Find and compare over 8,000 ETFs with our free tools:? 

Interested in seeing lists of top-performing ETFs? Check out our new Investing Guides:


© www.trackinsight.com 2022
