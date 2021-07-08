Trackinsight: Ethereum ETFs register best performance over last week

Five out of ten of last week’s best performing ETFs, for both Americas and Europe, are exposed to the Ether cryptocurrency. Several Ether ETFs generated more than 15% in returns in only one week. This meteoric growth of the Ether price is notably due to an update of its Ethereum Blockchain. This new update aims to increase the size of the blockchain network and make it more sustainable by greatly reducing its energy consumption. The best performance last week was for the European Ether Tracker Euro ETC with a return of +18.06%.

