Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: Ethereum ETFs register best performance over last week

07/08/2021 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This meteoric growth of the Ether price is notably due to an update of its Ethereum Blockchain.

Five out of ten of last week’s best performing ETFs, for both Americas and Europe, are exposed to the Ether cryptocurrency. Several Ether ETFs generated more than 15% in returns in only one week. This meteoric growth of the Ether price is notably due to an update of its Ethereum Blockchain. This new update aims to increase the size of the blockchain network and make it more sustainable by greatly reducing its energy consumption. The best performance last week was for the European Ether Tracker Euro ETC with a return of +18.06%.

To see the complete list of last week’s best 10 ETFs in Europe and America, please read the full article here.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
Latest news
11:15aAMEN EAGL  : American Eagle's CSAMT Results Outline Prospective Carlin-Type Drill Targets, Seismic Survey Currently Underway
AQ
11:15aAMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER  : and the Ministers of the Mexican Government Announce Agreement to Reopen the Cosala Operations
AQ
11:15aAMERICAN MANGANESE  : Reports Rocher Deboule IP Geophysical Crew to Test 'Vent Zone' IOCG Target
AQ
11:15aABRASILVER RESOURCE  : Reports New High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Intercepts With 63 Metres at 3.8 gt Gold-Equivalent, Including 8 Metres at 10.6 gt Gold-Equivalent in Oxides
AQ
11:11aSTELLANTIS N  : Car giant Stellantis to spend 30bn on electrifying its vehicles
AQ
11:11aNPRO : 2Q 2021 - Increased rental income and acquisition of Felix conference centre at Aker Brygge
AQ
11:11aNPRO : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norwegian Property ASA
AQ
11:10a15 more U.S. states reach settlement in OxyContin maker Purdue bankruptcy
RE
11:10aHong Kong's Next Digital says CEO, CFO resign
RE
11:10aUnivest Financial Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
GL
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns
2Oil prices fall again as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
3Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : As bond prices rally, U.S. stocks follow global shares lower
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance

HOT NEWS