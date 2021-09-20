Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: Europe ETFs fall on Evergrande woes and Fed concerns

09/20/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF which tracks large, mid and small capitalization companies among 17 European countries, has fallen by more than 2.51% on Monday.

The iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF which tracks large, mid and small capitalization companies among 17 European countries, has fallen by more than 2.51% on Monday (2.30 pm, GMT +2.00).

ETFs tracking Europe’s main indices such as the DAX30, CAC 40, IBEX35, and FTSE 100 are sharing the same fate, trading in red territory.

The markets’ jitters stem from Chinese real estate giant Evergrande’s mounting debt problems. The group has an enormous $300 billion in outstanding debt and its potential failure could trigger a snowball effect in China and overseas markets.

Another sentiment-shaking event is Wednesday’s Federal policy statement, with officials expected to signal a move toward scaling back stimulus. In his last Jackson Hole appearance, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the tapering could occur this year but with no indication of a timetable. Investors are hoping for more specifics this time.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
Latest news
10:56aVACCIBODY AS : - Mandatory notification of intra group transfer of shares by primary insider's related party
AQ
10:56aCaterpillar Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:55aFinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value
PR
10:54aBEVCANNA ENTERPRISES : IIROC Trade Resumption - BEV
AQ
10:54aFidelity Names Joanna Rotenberg to Lead $4.1 Trillion Personal Investing Division
BU
10:52aCentral Government Gross Debt Stock as of August 31st, 2021
PU
10:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Seniors housing portfolio in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sold
PU
10:52aCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : September 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
10:52aSETTING THE STANDARD : Vallourec participates in DNV's H2Pipe Joint Industry Project
PU
10:52aUK ferrous scrap exports to Egypt surge
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande troubles punish China property as contagion concern spreads
2Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide 2% as China Evergrande's troubles ..
4China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..
5Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS