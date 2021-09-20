Trackinsight: Europe ETFs fall on Evergrande woes and Fed concerns

The iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF which tracks large, mid and small capitalization companies among 17 European countries, has fallen by more than 2.51% on Monday (2.30 pm, GMT +2.00).

ETFs tracking Europe’s main indices such as the DAX30, CAC 40, IBEX35, and FTSE 100 are sharing the same fate, trading in red territory.

The markets’ jitters stem from Chinese real estate giant Evergrande’s mounting debt problems. The group has an enormous $300 billion in outstanding debt and its potential failure could trigger a snowball effect in China and overseas markets.

Another sentiment-shaking event is Wednesday’s Federal policy statement, with officials expected to signal a move toward scaling back stimulus. In his last Jackson Hole appearance, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the tapering could occur this year but with no indication of a timetable. Investors are hoping for more specifics this time.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools: