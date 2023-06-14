The Europe Materials ETF market displayed a solid 2.24% performance on June 13, 2023.

On June 13th, 2023, the Europe Materials ETF market recorded a 2.24% performance, reflecting the overall market movement of 10 ETFs worth around 1 billion EUR. The market performance was driven by ETFs such as SPDR MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF (STP) with a 1.58% daily return, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Materials ESG Screened UCITS ETF (DXSC) with a 0.82% daily return, iShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources UCITS ETF (DE) (EXV6) with a 2.67% daily return and iShares STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals UCITS ETF (DE) (EXV7) with a 0.80% daily return.

The strong daily returns of the above-mentioned ETFs were largely influenced by the positive performance of four major companies, namely NORSK HYDRO ORD (NHY) with a 3.95% daily return and 6.15% over one week, ANTOFAGASTA ORD (ANTO) with a 3.54% daily return and 4.25% over one week, ANGLO AMERICAN ORD (AAL) with a 2.75% daily return and 1.16% over one week, and RIO TINTO ORD (RIO) with a 2.66% daily return and 1.98% over one week. The strong market performance is indicative of the robustness of the Europe Materials ETF market and the positive investor sentiment towards the materials sector.

See how over 500 professional investors use ETFs in the 2023 Trackinsight Global ETF Survey. Get access today.