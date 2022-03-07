Log in
Trackinsight: Fixed Income ETFs Weekly Recap

03/07/2022 | 11:45am EST
Fixed Income ETFs weekly recap from February 28th to March 4th, 2022.

Fixed Income ETFs received over $7.3 billion in net inflows between February 28th and March 4th as investors continue to search for ways to navigate the wavy markets amid the ongoing possible World War III prelude happening in Ukraine. America-domiciled Fixed Income ETFs had the lion's share garnering $5.87 billion of the total net inflows. Europe-domiciled Fixed Income ETF garnered $1.61 billion while the APAC region witnessed net outflows of $122 million.

America's Fixed Income ETFs top fund action

Among the biggest flow grabbers in America last week were iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF, $1,507 million), iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG, $701 million), and iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB, $592). IEF seeks to track IDC US Treasury 7-10 Year Index (4PM) and invests in AAA-rated U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.15% and trades primarily on the NASDAQ.

On the other hand, Fixed Income ETFs flow bleeders included iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG, -$386 million), iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD, -$289 million), and iShares MBS ETF (MBB, -$188 million).

Europe's Fixed Income ETFs top fund action

In Europe, iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF (IEAC, $292 million), iShares $ Treasury Bond 20+yr UCITS ETF (IDTL, $262 million), iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF (IHYG, $176 million) were among the most popular Fixed Income ETFs last week. IEAC ETF seeks to track the Bloomberg Euro Corporate Bond Index and invests in Euro denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.20% and trades on multiple European exchanges, including the Borsa Italiana (IEAC, EUR), the London Stock Exchange (IEBC, GBP or IEAC, EUR), the Deutsche Boerse Xetra (EUN5, EUR), the Euronext Amsterdam (IEAC, EUR), and the SIX Swiss Exchange (IEAC, CHF).

Conversely, investors pulled out -$208, -$190, -$178 million from iShares J.P. Morgan ESG $ EM Bond CHF Hedged UCITS ETF (CMES), iShares $ Floating Rate Bond UCITS ETF (FRMXNX), and iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF (SEML) respectively.

