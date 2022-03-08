Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: Industrials metals defy "no-fly zone" as prices soar

03/08/2022 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industrial metals futures surges on sanction-induced supply disruptions.

Industrials metals prices have taken off as Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sparked concerns over the metal supply. Russia produces about 7% of the world's nickel, 6% of the global mined aluminium, about 3.5% of the world's copper supply, and a small portion of the world's zinc output (~2.2%). The disruptions of trade flows as the result of the sanctions have sent futures through the roof. The Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex (BCOMIN), which is composed of futures contracts on aluminium, copper, nickel and zinc jumped by +51% since the war broke out in Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, and +32% over the past couple of days.

Investing in US-based Industrial Metals Commodities ETFs

Investors hoping to capitalize on a long-lived run of industrial and base metals can jump on board via industrial metals Exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) seeks to track DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return and provides to futures some of the most liquid and widely used base metals — aluminium, zinc and copper (grade A). DBB has a total expense ratio of 0.77% and trades primarily on the NYSE Arca.

By tracking the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex, the Aberdeen Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCIM) provides exposure to copper, aluminium, zinc and nickel futures with a maturity between 1 and 3 months. BCIM has a total expense ratio of 0.47% and trades primarily on the NYSE Arca.

On the other hand, the United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) seeks to track the SummerHaven Copper Index Total Return and provides exposure to a portfolio of copper futures contracts trading on the COMEX exchange. CPER has a total expense ratio of 1.08% and trades primarily on the NYSE Arca.

Since February 24th, DBB, BCIM and CPER gained +12.2%, +31% and +6.6% respectively.

Investing in Europe-based Industrial Metals Commodities ETFs

European investors can equally gain exposure to the different base metals through Europe-domiciled ETFs.  WisdomTree offers a diverse range of products with exposure to single base metal futures such as the WisdomTree Copper (COPA), WisdomTree Nickel (NICK), WisdomTree Aluminum (ALUM), and WisdomTree Zinc (ZINC); and a basket of industrial metals futures such as WisdomTree Industrials Metals (AIGI), WisdomTree Industrial Metals Enhanced (EIMT), and WisdomTree Industrial Metals Longer Dated (FIND). Investors who would like to place a bigger on the rise or fall of industrial metals futures can do so through leveraged or leverage short WisdomTree ETCs such as WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short (3HCS) or WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged (3NL) — to name a few. These ETCs trade on multiple European Exchanges.

Find over 8,000 ETFs with our screener.


© www.trackinsight.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COPA CORPORATION INC. -2.75% 956 Delayed Quote.-28.28%
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. 4.54% 68.96 Delayed Quote.-20.36%
INVESCO LTD. 2.90% 19.24 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -6.13% 223.4104 Delayed Quote.33.54%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 -0.32% 726.0859 Delayed Quote.5.51%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 13.30% 713.683 Delayed Quote.26.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.34% 128.5 Delayed Quote.62.52%
Latest news
11:23aFormer Proud Boys chairman Tarrio charged with conspiracy-Washington Post
RE
11:23aSANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES : The Allure of Integrated Cloud Communications
PU
11:23aSOMEC S P A : reassurance about the company's exposure to Russia and other nations more involved in the current conflict
PU
11:23aSKELJUNGUR HF. : AGM March 10, 2022 - Candidates to the Board...
PU
11:23aADCORE : Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results Video Conference Call
PU
11:23aBANCORP 34 : Another Loan For a Growing Portfolio
PU
11:23aPKO BANK POLSKI S A : Lista towarów bazowych, cen referencyjnych i minimalnych nominałów dla towarowych transakcji pochodnych w PKO Banku Polskim
PU
11:23aBREWIN DOLPHIN : Wealth management company, Brewin Dolphin has raised £114,000 for its London offices' chosen charity, Single Homeless Project (SHP). The sum was raised over two years of...
PU
11:23aASPEN PHARMACARE : concludes agreement to manufacture and make available an -branded COVID-19 vaccine (ovax) throughout Africa
PU
11:23aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 58/2022
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4Shell stops buying Russian crude as Moscow's isolation deepens
5OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

HOT NEWS