Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: Inflation jitters lifts Metals ETFs

01/21/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor uncertainty can be seen in the surging performance of ETFs tracking Short-term VIX futures.

It?s been a big week for metals with both Gold and Silver posting meaningful breakouts as equities are forced onto the back foot and markets are pricing in as many as seven interest-rate rises from the Fed this year.

Despite talk of Bitcoin replacing Gold as an inflation hedge, this has yet to materialize, and Bitcoin is down to $39,000. Investor uncertainty can be seen in the surging performance of ETFs tracking Short-term VIX futures, which have shot up as much as 16.7% this week in the case of UVXY ? The ProShares Ultra VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETF, followed closely by the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) that rose 15%.

Against this backdrop of fear, ETFs tracking Silver, Palladium, Platinum, and Gold have jumped into the top-performing ranks after months in the shadows. The Invesco DB Silver Fund (HUZ) is up 7.8% this week, the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) has risen 7.7%, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL) is up 5.7%, and the WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund (GDMN) up 5%. Despite the strong performance, flows into Gold and Silver ETFs have been muted with just $352 million of new flows into Gold ETF and $1.6 million of flows into Silver ETFs this week.

Are you an ETF Investor? Your opinion matters: Answer the Trackinsight Global ETF Survey 2022.

Find and compare over 8,000 ETFs with our free tools:? 

Interested in seeing lists of top-performing ETFs? Check out our new Investing Guides:


© www.trackinsight.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.71979 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -6.06% 33820.72 Real-time Quote.-11.80%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -5.79% 38370.33 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.35652 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.79778 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.13519 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.013454 Delayed Quote.0.04%
INVESCO LTD. -2.02% 22.185 Delayed Quote.1.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 87 Delayed Quote.12.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.67276 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
PALLADIUM 4.67% 2133.5 Delayed Quote.4.47%
SILVER 0.34% 24.4072 Delayed Quote.3.42%
WTI 0.24% 84.241 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Latest news
10:14aAIRBUS : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10:13aState Job Openings and Labor Turnover
PU
10:13aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Metallica, The Strokes and Foo Fighters to Headline Boston Calling 2022
PU
10:13aDANSKE BANK A/S : Thorbjørn Lundholm Dahl - English CV
PU
10:13aSPACE HEATERS : Advanced Features to Look For
PU
10:13aALCON : Again Recognised as Top Employer 2022 in Europe & Brazil
PU
10:13aCONAGRA BRANDS : Foundation Announces 2021 Shine The Light On Hunger Results Exceeded Goal Of 2 Million Meals
PU
10:13aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Knicks and Chase Announce $100,000 Donation to The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School
PU
10:13aMODERN DATA PROTECTION CONSIDERATIONS : How Data Protection Needs Are Evolving in the Digital Economy
PU
10:12aPactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
3Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS