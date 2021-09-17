Trackinsight: Investors are all smiles with EUROSTOXX 50 ETF 2021 performance

Investors holding EURO STOXX 50 ETFs have been all smiles so far in 2021, with the underlying index EURO STOXX 50 Net Return (STOXX50), gaining more than 18% year-to-date. Examples of ETFs such as iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF, Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 UCITS ETF, and Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF have amassed $15 billion in assets since inception and continue to mimic the index’s success.

As a leading index for the Eurozone, STOXX50 provides a blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the region with exposure to 50 stocks from 8 Eurozone countries: Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Collective vaccination and economic efforts have made the EU a resilient powerhouse capable of weathering global hurdles and an attractive hub for market investment and capital appreciation.

