  Homepage
  News
Latest News
Latest News 

Trackinsight: Investors are all smiles with EUROSTOXX 50 ETF 2021 performance

09/17/2021 | 09:45am EDT
STOXX50 provides a blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the region with exposure to 50 stocks from 8 Eurozone countries.

Investors holding EURO STOXX 50 ETFs have been all smiles so far in 2021, with the underlying index EURO STOXX 50 Net Return (STOXX50), gaining more than 18% year-to-date. Examples of ETFs such as iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF, Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 UCITS ETF, and Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF have amassed $15 billion in assets since inception and continue to mimic the index’s success.

As a leading index for the Eurozone, STOXX50 provides a blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the region with exposure to 50 stocks from 8 Eurozone countries: Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Collective vaccination and economic efforts have made the EU a resilient powerhouse capable of weathering global hurdles and an attractive hub for market investment and capital appreciation.

HOT NEWS