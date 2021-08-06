Thailand, the 8th largest Asian economy by GDP, has not yet been able to calm investors’ worries regarding the pandemic. More than $2.8 billion in capital flowed out of Thailand’s stock market year-to-date.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand Index (SET) fell by 4.1% in July amid pandemic uncertainty. The rising cases of Delta variant have dented plans to welcome back vaccinated tourists and led to an evacuation of investors’ funds from the local market.

10 Thai Stocks ETFs tracking 6 indices followed path and posted on average -1.42% returns on Thursday.

