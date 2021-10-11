Trackinsight: Japanese market hails PM Kishida’s retreat on capital gain taxes

Japan’s New Prime Minister Kishida said over the weekend that he will not be reviewing the nation’s capital gains taxes for now. His comment sent Japanese shares up on Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 gaining 1.6%. Leading the charge in the index were Panasonic (+6.67%), Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (+5.92%) and AGC (+5.39%).

In Japan’s ETF space, Nomura Nikkei 225 ETF and iShares Core Nikkei 225 ETF gained +1.59% and +1.55% respectively. Europe ETFs tracking the Japanese index followed suit, with Lyxor Nikkei 225 UCITS ETF and Xtrackers Nikkei 225 UCITS ETF trending higher since the opening bell (as of 12:37 PM , GMT +2).

