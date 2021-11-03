Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: Lithium and Banks power Aussie shares on Wednesday

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/ASX 200, Australia's benchmark market index rose sharply on Wednesday, lifted by Australian banking and mining shares.

The S&P/ASX 200, Australia's benchmark market index rose sharply by 0.93% to close at 7,393 on Wednesday, lifted by Australian banking and mining shares, with Sub-indices S&P/ASX 200 Banks and S&P/ASX 200 Materials gaining 1.19% and 1.44% respectively.

Lithium miners trended amid a global shift to clean energy with COP26 underway and a rise in lithium prices. Gains were led by Orocobre Limited (+6.71%), Pilbara Minerals (+5.43%) and Mineral Resources (+3.91%). Iron ore and Coal miners also advanced, despite a drop in the underlying commodities, including Whitehaven Coal (+3.8%), Fortescue (+3.08%), Rio Tinto (+1.17%) and BHP Group (+1.07%). Financial companies AMP (+9.30%), ANZ Bank (+2.26%), Macquarie (+1.86%), Commonwealth Bank (+1.17%) and National Australia (+1.35%) also provided a boost.

In the Australian ETF space, SPDR S&P/ASX 200 ETF and iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF (IOZ) gained +0.97% and +0.87% respectively on Wednesday, and with focus on mining, the SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Resources ETF (OZR) also rose by +1.18%. SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Financials ex AREITS ETF (OZF) tagged along with +0.91% gains.

 

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:? 

Interested in seeing lists of top performing ETFs? Check out our new Investing Guides:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
Latest news
10:56aFORM 8.3 - TIBRA TRADING PTY LIMITED : Gcp student living plc
DJ
10:55aEni and the Civil Protection Department sign Memorandum of Understanding to further strengthen cooperation in Italy
PU
10:55aHigher energy prices to drive up global inflation to 3.23% in 2021, says GlobalData
PU
10:55a&LDQUO;AMTC 2021 : Leonardo grows stronger in the US EMS helicopter with two new contracts for AW119Kx and AW169”
PU
10:55aHigh-tech tyres for automotive passions
PU
10:55aDisclosure of transactions in own shares
PU
10:55aRJK's Receives 12.2 Tonne Sample Results, Yields Similarities to Lherzolitic Kimberlite Diamond Mines Hosting Large Diamonds
PU
10:55aISSUANCE OF NOTES - Form 6-K
PU
10:55aProposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10:55aA Steep Path to 1.5°C Needs Leadership
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 2-With bond-buying 'taper' on track, Fed turns wary eye to infla..
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
4BMW reports Q3 earnings of 2.88 billion euros, beating expectations
5Interim report for the first nine months of 2021

HOT NEWS