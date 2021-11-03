Trackinsight: Lithium and Banks power Aussie shares on Wednesday

The S&P/ASX 200, Australia's benchmark market index rose sharply by 0.93% to close at 7,393 on Wednesday, lifted by Australian banking and mining shares, with Sub-indices S&P/ASX 200 Banks and S&P/ASX 200 Materials gaining 1.19% and 1.44% respectively.

Lithium miners trended amid a global shift to clean energy with COP26 underway and a rise in lithium prices. Gains were led by Orocobre Limited (+6.71%), Pilbara Minerals (+5.43%) and Mineral Resources (+3.91%). Iron ore and Coal miners also advanced, despite a drop in the underlying commodities, including Whitehaven Coal (+3.8%), Fortescue (+3.08%), Rio Tinto (+1.17%) and BHP Group (+1.07%). Financial companies AMP (+9.30%), ANZ Bank (+2.26%), Macquarie (+1.86%), Commonwealth Bank (+1.17%) and National Australia (+1.35%) also provided a boost.

In the Australian ETF space, SPDR S&P/ASX 200 ETF and iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF (IOZ) gained +0.97% and +0.87% respectively on Wednesday, and with focus on mining, the SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Resources ETF (OZR) also rose by +1.18%. SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Financials ex AREITS ETF (OZF) tagged along with +0.91% gains.

