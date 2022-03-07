Trackinsight: Major Currency ETF gets fund boost

The dollar index rose to above 99, the highest since May of 2020 as investors flock to the safe-haven U.S. Dollar amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war. The U.S. Dollar Index measures the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies — The Euro, Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, Canadian dollar, British pound, and Swedish Krona. The Index goes up when the U.S. dollar strengthens when compared to other currencies.

Last week, stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report lifted the expectations of more aggressive action from the U.S. Federal Reserve — giving the greenback investors a positive signal. Fed Chair Powell has recently pointed to a 25-basis point rate hike in March but hinted at a more hawkish move if inflation does not subside. The most pronounced buying activity was against the euro, with inflation in Europe soaring to a record high of 5.8% in February. As of Monday, March 7th, 12:09 PM GMT +1, the EUR/USD has fallen to 1.0834 — its lowest since April 2020.

Investors pump funds into Invesco's dollar ETF

Investors have added this year over $150 million into the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) – one of the largest Currency ETFs in the market. A Currency ETF provides investors with exposure to a single currency or a basket of currencies. The funds are comprised of currency futures contracts.

The UUP ETF seeks to track the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return – a rules-based index composed solely of long U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts that trade on the ICE futures exchange (USDX futures contracts). Investors who buy UUP track the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of the six major world currencies - the Euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. UUP has a total expense ratio of 0.78% and trades primarily on the NYSE Arca. Since war erupted in Ukraine, UUP gained roughly +2.3%.

Bullish on Euro investors add $35 million into 3x leveraged Currency fund.

On the other hand, some European traders believe in the rebound of the zone's currency vs. the U.S. Dollar, adding over $35 million in the 3x leveraged WisdomTree Short USD Long EUR 3x Daily (USE3) this year. USE3 is designed to provide investors with 'leveraged short' exposure to U.S. Dollars relative to Euro by tracking the MSFX Triple Short US Dollar/Euro Index Total Return, which aims to reflect three times the performance of a position in forwarding contracts which are rolled daily. For example, if the U.S. dollar rises in value relative to Euro, the ETC would decrease in value by roughly three times the same amount. Conversely, if the U.S. Dollar were to decrease in value relative to Euro, the ETC would increase in value by roughly three times the same amount, plus any interest rate differential reflecting the difference between the USD and the EUR exchange rates. USE3 has a total expense ratio of 0.98% and trades on the Euronext (USE3, EUR) and Borsa Italiana (USE3, EUR).

