Trackinsight: Oil prices are out of fuel

Oil futures continue to slide for seventh straight trading day and sank to lowest levels since May. Since Monday, Brent Oil and Crude Oil WTI prices are down -5.9 % and -7.0% respectively.

Slowing demand and comments from the Federal Reserve that it will suspend its bond-buying program put massive pressure on the black gold. Weak data out of China has also weigh on crude in recent sessions, after data released Monday economic slowdown in July. In addition, the country’s refinery output fell to the lowest level in 14 months.

Oil ETFs had the same fate. One of the largest in that category is the United States Oil Fund (USO) with $2.54bn in assets under management. The fund attempts to track the price of West Texas Intermediate Light Sweet Crude Oil. During the week, USO fell by -5.0%

