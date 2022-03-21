Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: Play a Taiwan trade rebound with these ETFs

03/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taiwan, key semiconductor player, witnesses notable export demand.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), orders for Taiwanese exports jumped 21.1% from a year earlier to US$51.6 billion in February of 2021, accelerating from an 11.7 % rise in the previous month and beating the expectations of a 12.75% % increase.

Orders remained robust for electronic products (31.6 %) and for information & communication products (29.7 %). Orders from the US jumped 23.5 %, followed by a 22.3% rise in orders from Europe, while those from its main trading partner China were up 17.6%.

Huang Yu-ling, head of the MOEA's Department of Statistics, told reporters that the increase in Taiwan's export orders in February, also represented 24 straight months of growth. This can be attributed to an improvement in the supply of raw materials and robust demand for new emerging technologies such as 5G, high-performance computing and emerging applications.

American investors: How to invest in Taiwan with ETFs

Investors betting on a stellar economic year in Taiwan can gain exposure through exchange-traded funds. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) and Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) are two available options. EWT is the largest with over $6.5 billion in assets under management. The fund seeks to track the MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Index and invests in large and mid-sized companies in Taiwan. In terms of sector allocation, information technology (58%) has the highest exposure, followed by financials (20%), materials (7.47%), and industrials (5%). As of March 18th, 2022, there are 87 holdings. The top leading names include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (21%), Mediatek inc. (4.76%), Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd. (4.22%), United Micro Electronics (2.15%), and Fubon Financial Holdings Ltd. (2.02%). 

EWT has a total expense ratio of 0.57% and trades on the NYSE Arca. This year, the ETF's share price has dropped by -6.1% on rising global macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil.

European investors: How to invest in Taiwan with ETFs

In Europe, iShares MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF (ITWN), Xtrackers MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF (XMTW) and HSBC MSCI Taiwan Capped UCITS ETF (HTWN) are three available options. IWTN seeks to track the MSCI Taiwan 20/35 Index and provides exposure to large and mid-size companies in Taiwan. The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.74% and trades on multiple European exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange (IDTW, USD or ITWN, GBP), the Euronext Amsterdam (ITWN, EUR), the Deutsche Boerse Xetra (IQQT, EUR), the Borsa Italiana (ITWN, EUR), and the SIX Swiss Exchange (ITWN). This year, ITWN's share price (LSE, GBP) has fallen by -4.7%, in line with the performance of its U.S. Doppelganger EWT.

Find over 8,000 ETFs with our screener.


© www.trackinsight.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. -0.67% 74.3 End-of-day quote.-2.62%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1.92% 106 End-of-day quote.1.92%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.30% 502.4 Delayed Quote.11.67%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.23% 7942 Delayed Quote.14.86%
MEDIATEK INC. 0.10% 969 End-of-day quote.-18.57%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.41% 688.834 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 4.52% 81 End-of-day quote.3.05%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.17% 581 End-of-day quote.-5.53%
Latest news
11:19aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Increase of Capital Stock Approved by the Board of Directors
PU
11:19aTEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND : "GIM") Announces Management Fee Waiver
PU
11:19aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC Partners with Caijing Think Tank & Caijing Magazine to Launch “2022 Global Economic Confidence Index”
PU
11:19aCOFLE S P A : AM new range extension 2/2021
PU
11:19aEXCLUSIVE PROPERTY REIT SOFIA : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
11:19aQUALCOMM : Meet Vanitha Kumar, the Qualcomm inventor whose work on modem software helped make 5G a reality
PU
11:19aBANK OF AMERICA : Thousands of Chicago Area Runners Take to the Streets to Kick Off the Spring Racing Season at the 41st Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
PU
11:18aGhana ramps up interest rates in shock move to slow inflation
RE
11:18aRwanda's economy seen expanding slower this year as inflation bites
RE
11:18aYacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich docks in Turkey's Bodrum -shipping data
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West
2Buffett ends drought with $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase
3ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Analyst recommendations: Balfour Beatty, Equinix, Fortune Brands, Tesla..
5Marketmind: Oil prices fuel the tightening dilemma further

HOT NEWS