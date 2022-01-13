Log in
Trackinsight: Stocks in Romania hit all-time high

01/13/2022 | 09:30am EST
The Bucharest Stock Exchanges flagship index reached an all-time high on Wednesday, January 12th, at 13,537 points.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange?s flagship index (BET) reached an all-time high on Wednesday, January 12th, at 13,537 points for the first time since its launch in September 1997.

The BET, which follows the evolution of the most traded 17 stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) ? gained 33% in 2021 (31% in EUR terms), which makes it one of Europe?s top 10 best-performing country indices last year. Three companies that are part of the BET index have seen their shares go up more than 100%: Teraplast (Construction materials, +180%), Nuclearelectrica (Nuclear power, +163%), and medical services provider Medlife (Medical services, +113%). The BET continues its ascent in 2022, up by almost 3%.

European investors can gain exposure to the BET index through the Expat Romania BET UCITS ETF (ROX). The fund has a total expense ratio of 1.38% and trades on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).  ROX's top holdings as of January 11th, 2022 include Fondul Proprieatea (Investments, 20.56%), Banca Transilvania SA (Banking, 18.07%), OMV Petrom (Oil & Gas, 15.81%), BRD ? Groupe Societe Generale (Banking, 9.61%), Romgaz (Natural Gas, 8.23%) and Nuclearelectrica (5.39%).

In a year-on-year basis, the Romanian ETF generated +31% in returns (EUR terms).

Are you an ETF Investor? Your opinion matters: Answer the Trackinsight Global ETF Survey 2022.

Find and compare over 8,000 ETFs with our free tools:? 

Interested in seeing lists of top-performing ETFs? Check out our new Investing Guides:


© www.trackinsight.com 2022
