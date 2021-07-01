Log in
Trackinsight: Top ETF performers of the past week are Energy, Banking, and Space ETFs

07/01/2021 | 10:15am EDT
Last week, all eyes were on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as they reached record highs in response to the new infrastructure spending plan.

Last week, all eyes were on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as they reached record highs in response to the new spending plan of $579bn in American infrastructure announced by President Joe Biden.

Two sectors have significantly contributed to the rebound of the S&P 500 Index, the Energy Sector which had poorly performed in the last two weeks but rebounded strongly last week, and the Banking Sector that has been strongly benefited from a general increase in interest rates.

In Europe the first space-themed ETF showed its appeals as it was within the top performers of the week. This ETF allows European investors to have exposure to companies at the forefront of the space economy.

Discover the full list of the top 10 ETFs of last week here.

