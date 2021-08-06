Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: White Gold platinum performance woes continue

08/06/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The price of one of earths rarest elements, Platinum (Pt), sank to a 7-month low on Thursday. Widely used in conventional cars…

The price of one of earth’s rarest elements, Platinum (Pt), sank to a 7-month low on Thursday.

Widely used in conventional cars catalytic converters, platinum has come under pressure amid concerns about the Delta variant and missed production targets by automobile manufacturers due to supply chain problems. The future of platinum in the car industry is unclear as emerging electric vehicles rarely consume any.

Investor demand also has waned, as shown by the 17 Platinum ETFs available that lost on average -1.51% on Thursday.

 

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
Latest news
11:03aOMEGA FLEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:00aCIMAREX ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:00aCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE : misses expectations despite improved Q2 results
AQ
11:00aAAON : Named “Commercial Comfort Product of the Year” by Engineered Systems Magazine
AQ
11:00aSYPRIS : To announce second quarter financial results, host conference call and webcast august 12
AQ
11:00aTantalus to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference
NE
10:59aDOMINION ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:58aCHANG ON INTERNATIONAL : GOLD ROCK HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:58aGood numbers, increase in guidance, modest management... (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
10:57aARTESIAN RESOURCES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : CEO describes "horrible week for us" on U.S. DOJ probe
4Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
5U.S. reports robust job growth, strong wage gains

HOT NEWS