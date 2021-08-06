Trackinsight: White Gold platinum performance woes continue

The price of one of earth’s rarest elements, Platinum (Pt), sank to a 7-month low on Thursday.

Widely used in conventional cars catalytic converters, platinum has come under pressure amid concerns about the Delta variant and missed production targets by automobile manufacturers due to supply chain problems. The future of platinum in the car industry is unclear as emerging electric vehicles rarely consume any.

Investor demand also has waned, as shown by the 17 Platinum ETFs available that lost on average -1.51% on Thursday.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools: