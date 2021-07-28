Trackinsight: Worst ETFs of the week: China Tech stocks fall as regulator applies new regulations

Last week was bearish for China Tech stocks. A few months ago, China started a political and regulatory campaign to control big tech companies doing business under Chinese jurisdiction. The issues covered are data security, monopolistic behavior and financial stability, and last week a new wave of regulations against tech companies hit the Chinese Tech market. For both regions, America and Europe, two ETFs tracking the CSI Overseas China Internet Index are the worst performers of both rankings with returns of -10.27% and -9.90% respectively.

