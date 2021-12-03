Trade Deficit, Consumer Prices on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Oct $67.0B (12) $80.9B
0830 Productivity (Revised) 3Q -5.0% (10) -5.0%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 3Q +8.3% (10) +8.3%*
1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$33.5B (5) +$29.9B
Wednesday 1000 Job Openings Oct 10.5M (4) 10.4M
& Labor Turnover
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 4 229K (5) 222K
1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct +2.2% (3) +1.4%
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Nov +0.6% (12) +0.9%
-- ex food & energy M/M Nov +0.5% (12) +0.6%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Nov +6.7% (9) +6.2%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Nov +4.8% (9) +4.6%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 66.9 (8) 67.4**
(Prelim)
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Nov N/A -$145B***
*3Q Prelim Reading
**Nov Final Reading
***Nov 2020 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
