Trade Deficit, Consumer Prices on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Oct $67.0B (12) $80.9B 0830 Productivity (Revised) 3Q -5.0% (10) -5.0%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 3Q +8.3% (10) +8.3%* 1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$33.5B (5) +$29.9B Wednesday 1000 Job Openings Oct 10.5M (4) 10.4M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 4 229K (5) 222K 1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct +2.2% (3) +1.4% Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Nov +0.6% (12) +0.9% -- ex food & energy M/M Nov +0.5% (12) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Nov +6.7% (9) +6.2% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Nov +4.8% (9) +4.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 66.9 (8) 67.4** (Prelim) 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Nov N/A -$145B*** *3Q Prelim Reading **Nov Final Reading ***Nov 2020 Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

12-03-21 1415ET