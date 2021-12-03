Log in
Trade Deficit, Consumer Prices on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

12/03/2021 | 02:16pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Oct      $67.0B  (12)  $80.9B 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)      3Q       -5.0%   (10)  -5.0%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)  3Q       +8.3%   (10)  +8.3%* 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Oct     +$33.5B  (5)  +$29.9B 
Wednesday 1000  Job Openings                Oct       10.5M  (4)    10.4M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Dec 4     229K   (5)    222K 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Oct      +2.2%   (3)   +1.4% 
Friday    0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Nov      +0.6%   (12)  +0.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Nov      +0.5%   (12)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Nov      +6.7%   (9)   +6.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Nov      +4.8%   (9)   +4.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Dec       66.9   (8)    67.4** 
                  (Prelim) 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Nov       N/A         -$145B*** 
 
*3Q Prelim Reading 
**Nov Final Reading 
***Nov 2020 Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1415ET

