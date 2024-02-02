The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI       Jan        N/A          52.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI                Jan        52.0   (11)  50.6 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit             Dec       $62.1B  (10) $63.21B 
          1500  Consumer Credit                Dec      +$15.0B  (4) +$23.7B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Feb 3      220K   (3)   224K 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories          Dec       +0.3%   (3)  -0.2% 
 
*Jan Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
