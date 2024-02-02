The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Jan N/A 52.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jan 52.0 (11) 50.6 Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Dec $62.1B (10) $63.21B 1500 Consumer Credit Dec +$15.0B (4) +$23.7B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 3 220K (3) 224K 1000 Wholesale Inventories Dec +0.3% (3) -0.2% *Jan Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
