The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit             Dec       $62.1B  (18) $63.21B 
          1500  Consumer Credit                Dec      +$14.0B  (8) +$23.7B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Feb 3      220K   (13)  224K 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories          Dec       +0.4%   (9)  -0.2% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
