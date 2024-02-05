The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Dec $62.1B (18) $63.21B 1500 Consumer Credit Dec +$14.0B (8) +$23.7B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 3 220K (13) 224K 1000 Wholesale Inventories Dec +0.4% (9) -0.2% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
