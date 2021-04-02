Log in
Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead

04/02/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Services PMI         Mar       60.2   (5)    60.0* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Mar       59.2   (17)   55.3 
          1000  Factory Orders              Feb      +0.3%   (11)  +2.6% 
Tuesday   1000  Job Openings                Feb       7.0M   (5)    6.9M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Feb      $70.5B  (17)  $68.2B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Feb     +$6.3B   (6)  -$1.3B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 3     690K   (9)    719K 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index        Mar      +0.5%   (15)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Mar      +0.2%   (14)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Mar      +0.2%   (6)   +0.2% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Feb      +0.5%   (6)   +1.3% 
 
*March Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-21 1418ET

