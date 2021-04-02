Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Services PMI Mar 60.2 (5) 60.0* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Mar 59.2 (17) 55.3 1000 Factory Orders Feb +0.3% (11) +2.6% Tuesday 1000 Job Openings Feb 7.0M (5) 6.9M & Labor Turnover Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Feb $70.5B (17) $68.2B 1500 Consumer Credit Feb +$6.3B (6) -$1.3B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 3 690K (9) 719K Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Mar +0.5% (15) +0.5% -- ex food & energy Mar +0.2% (14) +0.2% -- ex food, energy, trade Mar +0.2% (6) +0.2% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Feb +0.5% (6) +1.3% *March Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

