Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Dec $68.3B (9) $61.51B
1500 Consumer Credit Dec +$27.3B (4) +$27.9B
Wednesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Dec +0.1% (5) +1.0%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 4 192K (5) 183K
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 65.1 (8) 64.9*
(Prelim)
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jan N/A +$119B**
*End-Jan Reading
**Jan 2022 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
