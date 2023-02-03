Advanced search
News
Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead

02/03/2023 | 02:17pm EST
The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  U.S. Trade Deficit            Dec      $68.3B   (9)   $61.51B 
          1500  Consumer Credit               Dec     +$27.3B   (4)  +$27.9B 
Wednesday 1000  Wholesale Inventories         Dec      +0.1%    (5)   +1.0% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Feb 4     192K    (5)    183K 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment            Feb       65.1    (8)    64.9* 
                  (Prelim) 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget        Jan       N/A          +$119B** 
 
*End-Jan Reading 
**Jan 2022 Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1416ET

