The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS     PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit             Apr       $75.6B  (25)  $64.23B 
          1500  Consumer Credit                Apr      +$22.0B  (11) +$26.5B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 3      235K   (19)   232K 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories          Apr       -0.2%   (12)  +0.0% 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
