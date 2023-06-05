The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Apr $75.6B (25) $64.23B 1500 Consumer Credit Apr +$22.0B (11) +$26.5B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 3 235K (19) 232K 1000 Wholesale Inventories Apr -0.2% (12) +0.0% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

