Trade Hounds : Launches Construction Jobs Platform Nationwide

Having built a community of 175,000 skilled tradespeople, Trade Hounds now enables contractors to recruit workers directly from its platform

Trade Hounds, the largest professional community built exclusively for the construction industry, today announced the launch of its Jobs platform, which connects contractors directly with the skilled tradespeople they’re seeking to hire. Unlike other job boards serving the industry, Trade Hounds has built a vast community of 175,000 tradespeople that are already using the platform to showcase their work, build professional profiles and expand their networks.

Existing professional platforms have failed to meet the unique needs of the $1.3 trillion construction industry, one of the largest in the world. Sourcing qualified talent remains a huge challenge for contractors and the industry at-large. Trade Hounds believes a construction-only hiring platform is what's needed to meet the unique demands of both workers and employers in construction. The company has taken what it calls a 'worker-first approach’ by building a platform that workers use for a variety of professional reasons – showcasing work, building professional profiles and networking. Now that Trade Hounds has amassed more than 175,000 workers they’re enabling contractors to tap into their deep and vast community of skilled tradespeople.

“The motivations and preferences of tradespeople differ from those of the corporate job seeker,” said David Broomhead, Co-Founder and CEO of Trade Hounds. “We’ve built a professional community where tradespeople feel they belong. Construction companies recognize the value of a platform that provides direct and efficient access to a larger pool of qualified talent. Our Jobs platform fills a huge void in an industry that deserves is own unique solution.”

Trade Hounds’ Jobs platform is being introduced at a time when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has displaced construction workers and delayed projects. While disruption from the pandemic lingers, many markets are experiencing a strong recovery, with permitting and jobs starting to pick up. The Jobs platform is helping to put people back to work and advance the progress of critical construction projects across the country.

Trade Hounds is opening up the Jobs Platform to contractors nationwide after a successful beta period, during which more than 30 contractors used the platform to source, evaluate and hire skilled tradespeople. Some of the country’s largest electrical and MEP subcontractors are already using and finding value in the platform.

“Trade Hounds has already become an important part of our recruiting and hiring process at CCS. The large community of skilled tradespeople on Trade Hounds gives us access to a qualified pool of workers that we really can’t access anywhere else. The platform’s construction-only focus ensures our jobs are shown only to relevant workers, which saves our team a ton of time,” said Matt Telmanik, President of CCS Construction Staffing.

With more than 175,000 registered users, Trade Hounds has established itself as the premier labor marketplace for the expanding construction ecosystem. The Jobs platform strengthens the company’s value proposition by diversifying its user base and creating a way for its community members to source employment opportunities. Now, the construction industry has a tailored, single-source solution for its unique professional and employment needs.

