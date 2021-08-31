Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trade, Industry and Competition host world EXPO Dubai 2020, 1 Oct

08/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media accreditation for world EXPO Dubai 2020

Members of the media are invited to apply for accreditation for the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates, from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

South Africa will participate in the upcoming World Expo 2020. Cabinet approved the participation in December 2019. The event was subsequently postponed due to COVID-19. It will be held as a hybrid of virtual and on-site exhibitions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The multinational event, which is held every five years in different countries, provides a large and attractive market to showcase South African goods and services to a global audience. South Africa will be one of the 200 countries that will participate in the Expo, which is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors from across the globe.

Members of the media are invited for the physical and virtual accreditation of events at the EXPO2020 on https://media.expo2020dubai.com/en/media-centre/expression-of-interest (link is external) by 15 September 2021.

For EXPO2020 enquiries contact:
Ms Mmemme Mogotsi

EXPO2020 Media Coordinator
Cell: +27 72 8564 288
Email: mmemme@gcis.gov.za(link sends e-mail) or

Mr Bongani Lukhele
Director: Media Relations at the DTIC
Mobile: +27 79 508 3457
WhatsApp: +27 74 299 8512
E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Media Enquiries:
Mr Ayanda Holo,
Director: International Media Engagement at the GCIS
Cell: +27 61 488 0634
Email: holo@gcis.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:02aPRESS RELEASE : Cascata-potential volcanogenic -4-
DJ
04:02aPRESS RELEASE : Cascata-potential volcanogenic -3-
DJ
04:02aPRESS RELEASE : Cascata-potential volcanogenic -2-
DJ
04:02aPRESS RELEASE : Cascata-potential volcanogenic massive sulphide discovery
DJ
04:02aSPHINGOTEC GMBH : New data on innovative biomarkers used to guide the clinical management of septic patients
EQ
04:01aVIKING LINE : City of Turku redeems the terminal in Turku
AQ
04:01aMISEN ENERGY : Information from Interim report January-June 2021 Misen Energy AB (publ)
AQ
04:01aJM : Conversion of Convertible debentures in to shares in JM AB (publ)
AQ
04:01aPRESS RELEASE : New data on innovative biomarkers used to guide the clinical management of septic patients
DJ
04:01aPRESS RELEASE : Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Consolidated -2-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
3Stocks shrug off weak China PMIs, dollar slips
4Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter
5QUANTAFUEL ASA : QUANTAFUEL ASA : | Second quarter results 2021

HOT NEWS