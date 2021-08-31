Trade, Industry and Competition host world EXPO Dubai 2020, 1 Oct

Media accreditation for world EXPO Dubai 2020

Members of the media are invited to apply for accreditation for the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates, from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

South Africa will participate in the upcoming World Expo 2020. Cabinet approved the participation in December 2019. The event was subsequently postponed due to COVID-19. It will be held as a hybrid of virtual and on-site exhibitions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The multinational event, which is held every five years in different countries, provides a large and attractive market to showcase South African goods and services to a global audience. South Africa will be one of the 200 countries that will participate in the Expo, which is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors from across the globe.

Members of the media are invited for the physical and virtual accreditation of events at the EXPO2020 on https://media.expo2020dubai.com/en/media-centre/expression-of-interest (link is external) by 15 September 2021.

For EXPO2020 enquiries contact:

Ms Mmemme Mogotsi

EXPO2020 Media Coordinator

Cell: +27 72 8564 288

Email: mmemme@gcis.gov.za(link sends e-mail) or

Mr Bongani Lukhele

Director: Media Relations at the DTIC

Mobile: +27 79 508 3457

WhatsApp: +27 74 299 8512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Media Enquiries:

Mr Ayanda Holo,

Director: International Media Engagement at the GCIS

Cell: +27 61 488 0634

Email: holo@gcis.gov.za(link sends e-mail)