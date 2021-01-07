Trade Republic Bank GmbH : LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN FRANCE AS THE NEXT STEP IN ITS EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS

DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH / Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic Company Decision

TRADE REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN FRANCE AS THE NEXT STEP IN ITS EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS



07.01.2021

- The German neo-broker Trade Republic is on a mission to democratize savings and investment in capital markets with its award-winning, user-friendly app

- Trade Republic's expansion into France comes just months after its successful launch in Austria

- French residents can now join a waiting list to be among the first to access the services of Trade Republic and open a trading account with the same benefits offered to other Trade Republic adopters: no minimum deposit, no commissions and best-in-class services

Berlin, January 7th, 2021 - Trade Republic Bank today announces the launch of its revolutionary mobile-first commission-free trading platform in France, as part of its 2021 European expansion plan. The neo-broker allows retail customers to trade French and global stocks on its award-winning smartphone app, suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike. French customers who join the waiting list from today will be able to open an account simply, in less than eight minutes, without a minimum deposit or being charged any commission by Trade Republic.

Founded in 2015, Trade Republic combines modern technology with the security and reliability of a German bank. As a German banking institution, Trade Republic is supervised by the German Bundesbank and BaFin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority). The company has built its innovative trading and banking infrastructure over the past five years and relies on well-known partners such as HSBC to provide services at the highest standards.

"Our vision is to offer everyone in Europe the opportunity to trade, invest and save in global capital markets", says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of Trade Republic. "By using modern technology, we free investors from high costs and empower them to invest their money with our intuitive smartphone app securely, easily and conveniently. So far, French customers have had to choose between a trusted, traditional broker which is costly and complicated to use, and a modern trading app with decent user interface but limited investment offering. Trade Republic is resolving this issue and offers a safe and transparent service with a top-notch user experience."

Trade Republic does not burden investors with any commission, only charges a fixed fee of just one euro per transaction, regardless of the size of the order or the stock traded, to cover its external costs. This does not mean that customers need to compromise on quality, since beginners and experienced traders still enjoy best-in-class services and user experience, with an access to global stocks, real-time data, price alerts, a wide-range of order types, as well as extended trading hours from 7:30 am to 11:00 pm. Trade Republic customers in France can trade 7,500 French and international stocks and ETFs.

"We don't understand why customers should be charged more for trading European, US or Asian stocks. French customers in particular are used to being charged up to 50 euros for each trade on foreign stocks", says Christian Hecker. Furthermore, customers can opt to create and invest through automated savings plans starting with just ?10 on over 1,000 stocks and ETFs. These savings plans, which are designed to contribute to retail investors' long-term asset accumulation, are completely free of charge. "We're disrupting how people can participate into equity markets by offering access to fractional shares of major global companies and ETFs: literally everybody can invest in companies like Amazon, Apple or LVMH with any amount, without any commission - for us, that's the ultimate democratization of capital markets in Europe."

After France, Trade Republic will rapidly be launching in further European countries. "We believe that the European brokerage market is ripe for change and we have proven that sophisticated investment tools do not need to be complex or reserved for the wealthy. This is true in Germany, Austria and France as well as in all other European countries", says Christian Hecker.

The Trade Republic app is available for the iOS and Android operating systems and can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT TRADE REPUBLIC

Trade Republic is a European platform for mobile investing. With its intuitive app, people can save, invest, and trade on the capital markets commission-free with just three taps. Trade Republic's vision is for everyone to have the opportunity to take managing their investments into their own hands.

Trade Republic is a bank licensed in Germany and supervised by the Bundesbank and BaFin. Their cooperation with well-known partners such as HSBC and solarisBank underlines the high quality and security of their service. The company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri. Trade Republic's investors include Accel, Creandum, Founders Fund, and Project A, as well as sino AG.





