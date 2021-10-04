The Trade Specialised Committee on Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin is a joint forum between the UK and the EU, to address matters covered by Chapters 2 (Rules of Origin) and 5 (Customs and trade facilitation) of the Trade in Goods Title (Title I of Heading One of Part Two), the Protocol on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters and the provisions on customs enforcement of intellectual property rights, fees and charges, customs valuation and repaired goods.
