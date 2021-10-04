Log in
Trade Specialised Committee on Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
The Trade Specialised Committee on Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin is a joint forum between the UK and the EU, to address matters covered by Chapters 2 (Rules of Origin) and 5 (Customs and trade facilitation) of the Trade in Goods Title (Title I of Heading One of Part Two), the Protocol on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters and the provisions on customs enforcement of intellectual property rights, fees and charges, customs valuation and repaired goods.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
