28 December 2021 - The South African Revenue Service (SARS) today released trade statistics for November 2021 recording a preliminary trade balance surplus of R35.83 billion. These statistics include trade data with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia (BELN). The year-to-date (01 January to 30 November 2021) preliminary trade balance surplus of R412.51 billion is an improvement from the R238.42 billion trade balance surplus for the comparable period in 2020. Exports increased by 18.4% year-on-year whilst imports increased by 24.6% over the same

period.

The R35.83 billion preliminary trade balance surplus for November 2021 is attributable to exports of R162.79 billion and imports of R126.96 billion. Exports increased by R6.96 billion (4.5%) between October and November 2021 and imports decreased by R1.19 billion (0.9%) over the same period.

Media Release - November 2021

