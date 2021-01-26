Log in
Trade, Track, And Learn Crypto With Hedgehog

01/26/2021 | 10:05am EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched today, Hedgehog is the first app to help investors trade on over 130 cryptocurrency exchanges simultaneously. The progressive web app makes cryptocurrency easy to understand, own, and trade by offering its subscribers a suite of portfolio management tools, educational materials, and exchange integrations built directly into its interface. 

Its founders, both early team members at Acorns, are excited to launch Hedgehog after three years of development and eight months of trading beta testing. In addition to providing professional trading tools, Hedgehog makes understanding cryptocurrency easy for first-time investors, with detailed explanations of the biggest currencies and unique wiki pages for each of the 2000+ coins on its platform. 

"55% of cryptocurrency investors say that crypto was their very first investment. At Hedgehog, we care about teaching beginners so they can avoid all the pitfalls we fell into when we were getting started," said Taylor Culbertson, co-founder and CEO of Hedgehog. "Cryptocurrency desperately needs somebody to make it more user-friendly, and we hope to be that helping hand."

Currently, the average digital currency investor manages more than 10 currencies across 3 or more exchanges, and many still use spreadsheets to track their investments, a common but cumbersome tool. Hedgehog eliminates the need for spreadsheets, and provides live data from over 130 exchanges and 1000+ tokens, allowing its subscribers to make informed trading decisions.

Other cryptocurrency tools limit users by connecting them only to top exchanges, such as the Coinbases of the world, when many currencies aren't available on top exchanges. Hedgehog subscribers can also design their own portfolios and index funds to track market capitalization or live usage data published with every new block.

"All the data on blockchains are public, and Hedgehog puts it all in one place," remarked Colton Dillion, co-founder and CTO of Hedgehog. "You don't have to wait for an IPO or a quarterly report to see how much money is being spent on-chain, you get that data every few minutes. Imagine investing in Facebook or ByteDance based on Daily Active Users: as Instagram bleeds users to TikTok, your money can follow suit."

To trade through Hedgehog or learn about how cryptocurrency works, visit hedgehog.app.

About Hedgehog Technologies, Inc.
Hedgehog is a one-stop shop for all your cryptocurrency needs, allowing people to trade on almost any exchange, track all their wallets, and learn about every cryptocurrency. The Hedgehog app and financial engine were built to help people transact seamlessly across exchanges and to manage a diversified portfolio of coins at every stage of growth. The app can also help educate customers on how different cryptocurrencies work, and provides tools for tracking all the various wallets and coins. Unify all your crypto services on one platform with Hedgehog. Trade. Track. Learn. Crypto.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trade-track-and-learn-crypto-with-hedgehog-301215265.html

SOURCE Hedgehog


© PRNewswire 2021
