12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
Organizer Update: Following the postponement of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Twelfth Ministerial Conference, we can now confirm that the IISD Trade and Sustainability Hub will proceed as scheduled. Our event will take place in an online-only format to ensure the health and safety of participants.

Join us in December for discussions on how to ensure trade policies contribute to sustainable development! Stay on top of developments in the negotiations and bring your ideas and concerns to key stakeholders at IISD's TRADE+SUSTAINABILITYHUB.

From December 1-3, 2021, IISD will be providing a virtual space for civil society, government, business, and international organizations to discuss trade and sustainable development linkages. The event aims to help develop policy solutions oriented toward advancing a more sustainable trade regime.

FIND OUT MORE AND REGISTER

Disclaimer

IISD - International Institute for Sustainable Development published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
