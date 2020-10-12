Log in
Trade in goods of Bulgaria with Third Countries in the Period January - August 2020 (preliminary data)

10/12/2020 | 04:05am EDT

In the period January - August2020 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 11.5% compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 11 990.3 Million BGN while the imports of goods from third countries dropped by 12.8% and added up to 14 593.4 Million BGN.

In the period January - August2020 the total value of all exported goods to third countries and EU amounted to 35 230.5 Million BGN, which is 8.4% less than the same period of the previous year, while the total value of all imported goodsfromthird countries and EU added up to 37 796.0 Million BGN and dropped by 12.6%.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 08:04:00 UTC
