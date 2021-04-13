Trade in goods of Bulgaria with Third Countries in the Period January - February 2021 (preliminary data)

In the period January-February 2021 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 11.6% compared to the same period of 2020 and amounted to 3 051.4 Million BGN while the imports of goods from third countries dropped by 9.0% and added up to 3 867.4 Million BGN.

In the period January-February 2021 the total value of all exported goods to third countries and EU amounted to 9 669.1 Million BGN, which is 1.7% less than the same period of the previous year, while the total value of all imported goodsfromthird countries and EU added up to 10 371.2 Million BGN and dropped by 2.0%.