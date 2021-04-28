Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TradeUP Global Corporation : Announces Pricing of $40 Million Initial Public Offering

04/28/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGCU) ("TradeUP Global" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 4,000,000 units at price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "TUGCU" beginning on April 29, 2021. Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbols "TUGC," and "TUGCW," respectively.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

US Tiger Securities, Inc. is acting as the lead book running manager in the offering. R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. and Ingalls & Snyder, LLC are acting as joint book running managers. R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is also acting as qualified independent underwriter.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on April 28, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting US Tiger Securities, Inc., 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022; email: IB@ustigersecurities.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TradeUP Global Corporation

TradeUP Global Corporation is a newly incorporated blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement, as amended from time to time, and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements include the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering or exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradeup-global-corporation-announces-pricing-of-40-million-initial-public-offering-301279631.html

SOURCE TradeUP Global Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pINDUSTRIAS BACHOCO B DE C  : Informe Anual 2020
PU
05:59pGenomma Lab Internacional Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
05:59pCOLABOR  : Announces the date of its first quarter 2021 results conference call
PU
05:59pPILGRIM'S PRIDE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pSPOK : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pMYR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pForterra Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
05:56pCREDIT SUISSE  : Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell
RE
05:56pTRADEUP GLOBAL CORPORATION  : Announces Pricing of $40 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
05:55pYAMANA GOLD : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ