TradeX App Launches, Aims to Revolutionize Predictions Market

01/10/2022 | 02:55pm EST
New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - TradeX team is pleased to announce its latest Trading App. The prediction market platform, which works as a new generation stock exchange dedicated to trading on every day event outcomes.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/109575_6cccd41c74a5a8c5_002.jpg

Figure 1: TradeX App Launches, Aims To Revolutionize Predictions Market

TradeX is a platform for the Bharat audience, as it aims to solve the problem by creating an event based predictions market. Users can take direct exposure on any real life event, double down on their existing investments or hedge positions. Derivatives market on information like TradeX is an attempt to capture that market where users can trade on their opinions. It's a real money gaming application which operates as a P2P trading platform.

For example, there are events like - "Will India have 10L daily new COVID cases by 31st Jan 2022?", "Can Bitcoin cross $100k price in 2022?", "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married before Brahmastra movie release?" Any user can take a Yes or No position on these questions based on their opinion and knowledge. Also, users get to learn about new topics in the world and at the same time make money by trading on their knowledge and opinion daily.

TradeX App

TradeX has launched an app which can be accessed here. Currently serving the Indian market and soon planning to launch for global markets as they are setting up their HQ in the USA. TradeX's vision is to help the world capture collective wisdom to make impactful decision.

A quote by Balaji Srinivasan, "Prediction markets may be the one force strong enough to counterbalance the spread of incorrect information on social media. They give people a financial incentive to seek the truth and then protect them with the twin shields of pseudonymity and decentralization".

About Trade X

TradeX was founded in 2021 by Divij Goyal and Ankit Shrivastava. Both are graduates from IIT Roorkee and have worked in companies like JPMC, Ziploan, CityMall, Sapient, and Ladbrokes.

The duo has launched many gaming products before finalizing the predictions market space. The company is backed by TDV Partners, SoMa Capital and a number of marquee investors like Maninder Gulati, Anupam Mittal, Rajesh Shawney, Hitesh Chawla, Cem Garih, Justin Mateen, Fethi and few others.

Media Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TradeXApp
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/TradeOXchange

Media Contact:

Company: TradeX
Contact Name: Divij Goyal
E-mail: info@theox.co

Website: https://www.tradexapp.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109575


© Newsfilecorp 2022
