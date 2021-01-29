Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TradeZero America : Sees 200x Surge In New Account Applications Driven By Customer Revolt Against Restricted Trading

01/29/2021 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer, announced that new account applications on Thursday, January 28 surged to more than 200 times greater than its daily average over the past year as investors sought unrestricted access to stocks that had been restricted by some retail brokers. The rate of new applications continued at the same pace overnight and into Friday morning, January 29, according to Dan Pipitone, TradeZero America co-founder. 

"Word circulated on Thursday that TradeZero America retail clients were able to trade in stocks that had been restricted by Robinhood and other retail-oriented brokers.  We believe in providing technology and market access that places knowledgeable active retail traders as close as possible to parity with institutions," Pipitone said.  

In 2020, trading volume on the TradeZero America platform increased 500% and short selling surged 300%.  "This period is history in the making, as the pandemic has ushered in a whole new wave of investors," he said.

Launched in 2019, TradeZero America provides access to commission-free trading, with direct access to U.S. stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail investors.  TradeZero America offers a suite of easy-to-use desktop, web-based and mobile platforms for all types of traders, so investors can choose the level that's right for them.

TradeZero America provides the individual investor with professional-grade tools, such as Market Depth stock data and hotkeys, typically used by professional traders and hedge funds.  TradeZero America has extended trading hours, from 4 am ET to 8 pm ET, so investors can trade pre-market and post-market.  Customer support is available 24/7 via website live chat, with live trading support during trading hours. 

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America, Inc. www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodate all types of retail investors. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active investors, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning investors, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Investors on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support.  TradeZero America is a member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).

Trading securities in general and particularly short selling securities may result in losses beyond your initial investment.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradezero-america-sees-200x-surge-in-new-account-applications-driven-by-customer-revolt-against-restricted-trading-301218240.html

SOURCE TradeZero America


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pFederal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Declares a 3.72% Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
01:02pDIAGEO : and leading beer, wine, and spirits producers partner with online retailers, e-commerce and delivery platforms to establish new standards for online sale of alcohol
PU
01:02pEANS-TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
DJ
01:01pEU regulators approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
01:01pIRLAB THERAPEUTICS : announces change in share capital and number of shares following registered directed share issue
AQ
01:01pTHINK RESEARCH : Completes Acquisition of MDBriefCase, an International Provider of Accredited Digital Education to Clinicians
AQ
01:01pU.S. POSTAL SERVICE : Board of Governors to Meet Feb. 9
PR
01:01pTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. : Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DJ
01:00pENBRIDGE : Michigan approves Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel permits
AQ
01:00pCREATIVE TECHNOLOGY : BWF Partners with Creative to Add Holography To Badminton Live Streams with SXFI LIVE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ