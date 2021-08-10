Tradebe : Ranks High on ENR's 2021 List of Top 200 Environmental Firms

Tradebe, a global environmental leader, is once again among the Top 200 Environmental Firms, ranked by respected publisher Engineering News-Record (ENR) for 2021. This ranking of key firms covers the global environmental marketplace, which ENR updates annually in line with its mission to report on worldwide architecture, engineering and construction industries.

For 2021, ENR has ranked Tradebe at #8 in Hazardous Waste Management and #30 Overall based on total global revenue in Environmental Services.

Tradebe’s accomplishment is further highlighted against a challenging past year of economic uncertainty.

“Our commitment to best-in-class services remains unchanged, as ENR’s ranking has shown. I would like to congratulate all of our employees for their huge effort during a tough year— it has paid off in part by this recognition,” says Jeff Beswick, Tradebe USA CEO.

Tradebe’s ranking as a top performer in the environmental industry is supported by 5 key pillars essential to its mission. Our strategy pairs experienced and highly trained chemists on a national scale to provide high quality service for each customer. With safety as a priority, Tradebe provides safe and reliable waste management solutions.

With these 5 pillars of business in place, Tradebe is the name you can trust to get the job done.

For more information on how Tradebe can assist your waste management, please call us at (800) 388-7242 Nationwide, (888) 276-0887 in the Northeast or email us at US.SalesInfo@tradebe.com.

For more information on ENR, please visit www.enr.com.

ABOUT TRADEBE

Tradebe is a leading global company in the environmental sector serving several markets, including the industrial, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas sectors, etc. Tradebe employs approximately 2,500 people worldwide and operates more than 90 facilities in Europe (Spain, UK, France, Germany and Italy) and United States. www.tradebe.com www.tradebe.co.uk

