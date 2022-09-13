Trader Trammo to cooperate with UN efforts to resume ammonia shipments from Ukraine -CEO

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-headquartered commodities
trader Trammo is happy to cooperate with efforts of the United
Nations to allow shipments of ammonia from Ukraine to resume,
Chief Executive Ed Weiner said in an emailed statement to
Reuters.
The United Nations is trying to broker a resumption of
Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine, a Western diplomat said
earlier on Tuesday, a move that could stabilize a landmark deal
allowing Ukrainian food and fertilizer shipments from Black Sea
ports.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Chris Reese)