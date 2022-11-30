Traders boost bets on Fed slowing rate-hike pace next month

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Futures tied to the Federal Reserve's
policy rate rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said
the U.S. central bank could start slowing the pace of its
interest-rate hikes next month.
Bets in Fed fund futures contracts pointed to about a 75%
chance of the central bank raising its policy rate by a
half-of-a-percentage point when policymakers meet in two weeks
time, with just a 25% chance seen of a 75-basis point rate cut.
Traders also pared their view of the top Fed policy rate
next year, to below 5%, versus the above-5% seen before Powell
spoke.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider)