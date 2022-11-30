Traders boost bets on Fed slowing rate-hike pace next month

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank could start slowing the pace of its interest-rate hikes next month.

Bets in Fed fund futures contracts pointed to about a 75% chance of the central bank raising its policy rate by a half-of-a-percentage point when policymakers meet in two weeks time, with just a 25% chance seen of a 75-basis point rate cut.

Traders also pared their view of the top Fed policy rate next year, to below 5%, versus the above-5% seen before Powell spoke. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider)