Traders don't plan to suspend grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister

KYIV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Traders have no plans to
suspend grain shipments from Ukraine's Odesa Black Sea ports due
to the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system,
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solky said on Sunday.
"There are problems, but none of the traders are talking
about any suspension of shipments. Ports use alternative energy
sources," Solsky told Reuters in a phone call.
More than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa region
were without power after Russian drone strikes on the
electricity generating system, Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Saturday.
Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's
energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone
strikes.
Odesa regional authorities said electricity for the city's
population will be restored "in the coming days," while complete
restoration of the networks may take two to three months.
Ukraine is among the world's largest producers and
exporters of corn and wheat but its exports have fallen
significantly due to the Russian invasion.
After an almost six-month blockade caused by the invasion,
three Ukrainian Black Sea ports in the Odesa region were
unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and
Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
Grain exports from Ukraine in the first eight days of
December fell 47.6% from a year earlier to 1.09 million tonnes,
agriculture ministry data showed.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)