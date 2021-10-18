Tradition vs credibility: Inside the SE Asian meet that snubbed Myanmar

* Tense meet led to snub for Myanmar junta chief -sources
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and
Singapore pushed for a harder stance against Myanmar junta
leader Min Aung Hlaing at a "tense" meeting that decided to
exclude him from a regional summit this month, four people with
knowledge of the talks said.
Southeast Asian ministers were divided between sticking to a
tradition of non-interference and the need to retain credibility
by sanctioning the coup leader, who has led a bloody crackdown
on dissent since seizing power from Myanmar’s civilian
government on Feb. 1, the sources said.
In the end it was the chair Brunei, with majority backing,
that chose to keep him from attending the virtual Association of
South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' summit set for Oct 26
to 28, and invite instead a "non-political representative" from
Myanmar.
The decision broke with ASEAN's decades-long policy of
engagement and non-interference in the affairs of member
nations.
"The mood in the meeting had never been more tense," said
one of the people with knowledge of the discussions.
"If you asked me if ASEAN would do something like this a
year ago, I would have said it would never happen," said a
regional diplomat. "ASEAN is changing."
Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on
Twitter the outcome of the meeting was a "difficult but
necessary decision to uphold ASEAN's credibility".
Philippines Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said before the
meeting that the bloc could no longer afford to take a neutral
stance on Myanmar, adding that if it relented, "our credibility
as a real regional organization disappears ... We’re a bunch of
guys who always agree with each other on the worthless things".
Malaysia's foreign ministry and a spokesperson for
Indonesia's foreign ministry declined to comment.
The 10-member ASEAN also includes Thailand, Cambodia, Laos
and Vietnam.
International pressure has been mounting on ASEAN for a
harder line against Myanmar’s failure to take agreed steps to
end violence, allow humanitarian access and start dialogue with
its opponents.
The grouping's perceived ineptitude has sparked outrage in
Myanmar, with some anti-junta protesters burning the bloc’s
flag.
Since overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, detaining
her and most of her allies and ending a decade of tentative
democracy, Myanmar’s military has killed more than 1,000 people
and arrested thousands in a bid to crush resistance, monitoring
group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says.
Fighting has flared nationwide between junta troops and
hastily assembled pro-democracy armed groups.
In a televised address on Monday, making his first remarks
since the snub, Min Aung Hlaing defended the military’s actions,
saying it was seeking to restore order and ASEAN should take
note of violence out by its opponents, before announcing an
amnesty for thousands of political prisoners.
Earlier, a spokesman blamed ASEAN’s decision on "foreign
intervention", saying the United States and representatives of
the European Union had pressured other members of the grouping.
CREDIBILITY AT STAKE
For decades, Myanmar’s military has been a thorny issue for
the regional bloc, as previous ruling juntas came under fire for
brutally crushing pro-democracy movements.
Friday’s decision came after weeks of failed diplomacy over
the crisis and days after plans were scrapped for a visit to
Myanmar by ASEAN's special envoy Erywan Yusof when the junta
denied him a meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi, citing the criminal
charges she faces.
These include violating the official secrets act.
Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore first floated the idea of
sidelining the junta head at a meeting this month of ASEAN
foreign ministers, said the regional diplomat, as a tactic to
win access to Suu Kyi, who is being held at an unknown location.
Two of the sources said there were fears that Min Aung
Hlaing’s presence would deter other global leaders from
attending the larger East Asia Summit, set for a few days after
the ASEAN summit.
Last week, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres postponed
a call with Southeast Asian ministers to avoid being in the same
online room as a Myanmar military representative.
"The threats to disengage weren’t made, at least explicitly,
but there was anxiety on the part of member states that it would
begin to affect ASEAN’s credibility in a broader sense," said
Aaron Connelly, a Southeast Asia researcher at the International
Institute for Strategic Studies.
The regional leaders discussed on Friday requests to attend
the summit from Myanmar’s parallel civilian government, the
National Unity Government, which two sources said has been in
quiet talks with Indonesia, among other nations, but stopped
short.
The selection of a "non-political representative" now falls
to the junta, which is likely to choose someone seen as
comparatively neutral but tied to the regime, three of the
sources said.
But the decision to sideline Min Aung Hlaing represents "the
most severe sanction that any ASEAN member state has ever been
dealt by the organisation," said Connelly.
People regionwide have "lost faith and hope in the mechanism
of ASEAN to protect its own community members," said Fuadi
Pitsuwan, a fellow at Chiang Mai University’s School of Public
Policy.
It might be time to "re-evaluate" the non-interference
principle, he added.
"Let’s see if this would kick start another round of this
existential deliberation and whether it would end differently."
