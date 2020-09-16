Traffic of Passengers, Goods and Mobile Units in Greek Ports (Provisional Data), 1st Quarter 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 16 September 2020 PRESS RELEASE TRAFFIC OF PASSENGERS, GOODS AND MOBILE UNITS IN GREEK PORTS: 1st QUARTER 2020 (Provisional data) The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on traffic of passengers, goods and mobile units in the Greek ports for the 1st Quarter 2020. Particularly: The total passenger traffic in Greek ports in the 1 st quarter 2020 recorded a decrease of 15.8% compared with the 1 st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1 st quarter of 2019 with the 1 st quarter of 2018 a decrease by 2.6% was recorded (Table 1).

quarter 2020 recorded a decrease of 15.8% compared with the 1 quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1 quarter of 2019 with the 1 quarter of 2018 a decrease by 2.6% was recorded (Table 1). The total movements of goods in Greek ports in the 1 st quarter 2020 increased by 1.1% compared with the 1 st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1 st quarter of 2019 with the 1 st quarter of 2018 an increase by 2.0% was recorded (Table 2).

The total traffic of mobile units in Greek ports in the 1 st quarter 2020 decreased by 8.3% compared with the 1 st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1 st quarter of 2019 with the 1 st quarter of 2018 a decrease by 2.4% was recorded (Table 3). stst Graph 1. Traffic of Passengers and Goods, 1 Quarter 2018 - 1 Quarter 2020 18,000 45,000 44,000 (in thousands) 16,000 43,000 (inthousands) 42,000 14,000 41,000 40,000 12,000 39,000 38,000 10,000 37,000 8,000 36,000 Passengers 35,000 Tonnes 6,000 34,000 33,000 4,000 32,000 31,000 2,000 30,000 29,000 0 28,000 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2018 2019 2020 Total Passengers Total Movement of Goods (right axis)

Table 1. Domestic and international passenger traffic in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020 1st Quarter 2018 2019 Change % 2020 Change % 2019/2018 2020/2019 Domestic passengers (Disembarked / 4,382,580 4,269,910* -2.6 3,617,550 -15.3 embarked) International 194,558 190,441 -2.1 137,657 -27.7 passengers Disembarked 99,167 95,615 -3.6 67,801 -29.1 Embarked 95,391 94,826 -0.6 69,856 -26.3 Total: 4,577,138 4,460,351 -2.6 3,755,207 -15.8 *Revised data Graph 2. Domestic and international passenger traffic in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020 International passengers (in thousands) 250 4,577 4,460 200 4,383 3,755 4,270 3,618 150 100 50 0 2018 2019 2020 Total international passengers Disembarked (international) Embarked (international) Domestic passengers (right axis) Total domestic and international passengers (right axis) 5,000 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 (in thousands) 2

Table 2. Domestic and international movements of goods in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020 1st Quarter (in tons) 2018 2019 Change % 2020 Change % 2019/2018 2020/2019 Domestic goods 7,820,008 7,084,687 -9.4 6,892,871 -2.7 (Unloaded / loaded) International goods 29,583,617 31,066,692 5.0 31,662,684 1.9 Unloaded 16,645,917 18,120,088 8.9 18,663,449 3.0 Loaded 12,937,700 12,946,604 0.1 12,999,235 0.4 Total: 37,403,625 38,151,379 2.0 38,555,555 1.1 Graph 3. Domestic and international movements of goods in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018- 2020 tons) 45,000 40,000 37,404 38,151 38,556 thousands 35,000 30,000 25,000 (in goods 20,000 15,000 International 10,000 7,820 7,085 6,893 5,000 0 2018 2019 2020 Total international goods Unloaded (international) Loaded (international) Domestic goods Total domestic and international goods 3

Table 3. Domestic and international traffic of mobile units in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020 1st Quarter 2018 2019 Change % 2020 Change % 2019/2018 2020/2019 Domestic mobile units 1,616,069 1,556,824 -3.7 1,430,425 -8.1 (Unloaded / loaded) International mobile units 113,143 131,144 15.9 117,347 -10.5 Unloaded 61,946 70,338 13.5 60,991 -13.3 Loaded 51,197 60,806 18.8 56,356 -7.3 Total: 1,729,212 1,687,968 -2.4 1,547,772 -8.3 Graph 4. Domestic and international traffic of mobile units in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020 140 2,000 mobile units (in thousands) 1,729 1,688 1,800 120 1,548 1,616 1,600 100 1,557 1,400 (in thousands) 1,430 80 1,200 1,000 60 800 40 600 Internatiomnal 400 20 200 0 0 2018 2019 2020 Total international mobile units Unloaded (international) Loaded (international) Domestic mobile units (right axis) Total domestic and international mobile units (right axis) 4

