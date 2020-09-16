|
Traffic of Passengers, Goods and Mobile Units in Greek Ports (Provisional Data), 1st Quarter 2020
09/16/2020 | 05:10am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 16 September 2020
PRESS RELEASE
TRAFFIC OF PASSENGERS, GOODS AND MOBILE UNITS IN GREEK PORTS: 1st QUARTER 2020 (Provisional data)
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on traffic of passengers, goods and mobile units in the Greek ports for the 1st Quarter 2020. Particularly:
-
The total passenger traffic in Greek ports in the 1st quarter 2020 recorded a decrease of 15.8% compared with the 1st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1st quarter of 2019 with the 1st quarter of 2018 a decrease by 2.6% was recorded (Table 1).
-
The total movements of goods in Greek ports in the 1st quarter 2020 increased by 1.1% compared with the 1st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1st quarter of 2019 with the 1st quarter of 2018 an increase by 2.0% was recorded (Table 2).
-
The total traffic of mobile units in Greek ports in the 1st quarter 2020 decreased by 8.3% compared with the 1st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1st quarter of 2019 with the 1st quarter of 2018 a decrease by 2.4% was recorded (Table 3).
stst
Graph 1. Traffic of Passengers and Goods, 1 Quarter 2018 - 1 Quarter 2020
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,000
|
|
(in thousands)
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,000
|
(inthousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,000
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,000
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,000
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,000
|
Passengers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,000
|
Tonnes
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,000
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,000
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Total Passengers
|
|
Total Movement of Goods (right axis)
|
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Sectoral Statistics
|
Tel. +30 213 135 2022
|
Section of Transport Statistics
|
E- mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
P.Tzortzi, E.Kleftogianni, P.Rapti
|
|
Τel : 213 135 2187, 213 135 3087,213 135 2187,213 135 3122
|
|
Fax : 213 135 2757
|
|
E-mail:p.tzortzi@statistics.gr
|
Table 1. Domestic and international passenger traffic in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020
1st Quarter
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change %
|
2020
|
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic passengers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Disembarked /
|
|
4,382,580
|
|
4,269,910*
|
|
-2.6
|
|
3,617,550
|
|
-15.3
|
|
|
embarked)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
194,558
|
|
|
190,441
|
|
|
-2.1
|
|
|
137,657
|
|
|
-27.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
passengers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disembarked
|
|
99,167
|
|
95,615
|
|
-3.6
|
|
67,801
|
|
-29.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Embarked
|
|
|
95,391
|
|
|
94,826
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
69,856
|
|
|
-26.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
4,577,138
|
|
4,460,351
|
|
-2.6
|
|
3,755,207
|
|
-15.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Revised data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 2. Domestic and international passenger traffic in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020
|
250
|
4,577
|
4,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
4,383
|
|
3,755
|
|
4,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,618
|
150
|
|
|
100
50
0
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
Total international passengers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disembarked (international)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Embarked (international)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic passengers
|
(right axis)
|
|
|
|
Total domestic and international passengers (right axis)
5,000
4,500
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Table 2. Domestic and international movements of goods in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020
1st Quarter
|
|
(in tons)
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change %
|
2020
|
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
|
7,820,008
|
7,084,687
|
|
-9.4
|
|
6,892,871
|
|
-2.7
|
|
|
(Unloaded / loaded)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International goods
|
|
|
29,583,617
|
|
|
31,066,692
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
31,662,684
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unloaded
|
|
16,645,917
|
|
18,120,088
|
|
8.9
|
|
18,663,449
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loaded
|
|
|
12,937,700
|
|
|
12,946,604
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
12,999,235
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
37,403,625
|
38,151,379
|
|
2.0
|
|
38,555,555
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 3. Domestic and international movements of goods in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018- 2020
|
tons)
|
45,000
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
37,404
|
38,151
|
38,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands
|
35,000
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
(in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
goods
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
7,820
|
7,085
|
6,893
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Total international goods
|
|
|
|
|
Unloaded (international)
|
|
|
|
|
Loaded (international)
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
|
|
|
|
Total domestic and international goods
|
3
Table 3. Domestic and international traffic of mobile units in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020
1st Quarter
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change %
|
2020
|
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic mobile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
units
|
|
1,616,069
|
|
1,556,824
|
|
-3.7
|
|
1,430,425
|
|
-8.1
|
|
|
(Unloaded / loaded)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International mobile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
units
|
|
|
113,143
|
|
|
131,144
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
117,347
|
|
|
-10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unloaded
|
|
61,946
|
|
70,338
|
|
13.5
|
|
60,991
|
|
-13.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loaded
|
|
|
51,197
|
|
|
60,806
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
56,356
|
|
|
-7.3
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
1,729,212
|
|
1,687,968
|
|
-2.4
|
|
1,547,772
|
|
-8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 4. Domestic and international traffic of mobile units in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020
|
|
140
|
|
2,000
|
|
mobile units (in thousands)
|
1,729
|
1,688
|
1,800
|
|
120
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
1,616
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
1,557
|
1,400
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
1,430
|
80
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
60
|
|
800
|
|
|
40
|
|
600
|
Internatiomnal
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Total international mobile units
Unloaded (international)
Loaded (international)
Domestic mobile units (right axis)
Total domestic and international mobile units (right axis)
4
|
|