Traffic of Passengers, Goods and Mobile Units in Greek Ports (Provisional Data), 1st Quarter 2020

09/16/2020 | 05:10am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 16 September 2020

PRESS RELEASE

TRAFFIC OF PASSENGERS, GOODS AND MOBILE UNITS IN GREEK PORTS: 1st QUARTER 2020 (Provisional data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on traffic of passengers, goods and mobile units in the Greek ports for the 1st Quarter 2020. Particularly:

  • The total passenger traffic in Greek ports in the 1st quarter 2020 recorded a decrease of 15.8% compared with the 1st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1st quarter of 2019 with the 1st quarter of 2018 a decrease by 2.6% was recorded (Table 1).
  • The total movements of goods in Greek ports in the 1st quarter 2020 increased by 1.1% compared with the 1st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1st quarter of 2019 with the 1st quarter of 2018 an increase by 2.0% was recorded (Table 2).
  • The total traffic of mobile units in Greek ports in the 1st quarter 2020 decreased by 8.3% compared with the 1st quarter 2019, while at the corresponding comparison of the 1st quarter of 2019 with the 1st quarter of 2018 a decrease by 2.4% was recorded (Table 3).

stst

Graph 1. Traffic of Passengers and Goods, 1 Quarter 2018 - 1 Quarter 2020

18,000

45,000

44,000

(in thousands)

16,000

43,000

(inthousands)

42,000

14,000

41,000

40,000

12,000

39,000

38,000

10,000

37,000

8,000

36,000

Passengers

35,000

Tonnes

6,000

34,000

33,000

4,000

32,000

31,000

2,000

30,000

29,000

0

28,000

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2018

2019

2020

Total Passengers

Total Movement of Goods (right axis)

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Sectoral Statistics

Tel. +30 213 135 2022

Section of Transport Statistics

E- mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

P.Tzortzi, E.Kleftogianni, P.Rapti

Τel : 213 135 2187, 213 135 3087,213 135 2187,213 135 3122

Fax : 213 135 2757

E-mail:p.tzortzi@statistics.gr

Table 1. Domestic and international passenger traffic in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020

1st Quarter

2018

2019

Change %

2020

Change %

2019/2018

2020/2019

Domestic passengers

(Disembarked /

4,382,580

4,269,910*

-2.6

3,617,550

-15.3

embarked)

International

194,558

190,441

-2.1

137,657

-27.7

passengers

Disembarked

99,167

95,615

-3.6

67,801

-29.1

Embarked

95,391

94,826

-0.6

69,856

-26.3

Total:

4,577,138

4,460,351

-2.6

3,755,207

-15.8

*Revised data

Graph 2. Domestic and international passenger traffic in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020

International passengers

(in thousands)

250

4,577

4,460

200

4,383

3,755

4,270

3,618

150

100

50

0

2018

2019

2020

Total international passengers

Disembarked (international)

Embarked (international)

Domestic passengers

(right axis)

Total domestic and international passengers (right axis)

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

(in thousands)

2

Table 2. Domestic and international movements of goods in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020

1st Quarter

(in tons)

2018

2019

Change %

2020

Change %

2019/2018

2020/2019

Domestic goods

7,820,008

7,084,687

-9.4

6,892,871

-2.7

(Unloaded / loaded)

International goods

29,583,617

31,066,692

5.0

31,662,684

1.9

Unloaded

16,645,917

18,120,088

8.9

18,663,449

3.0

Loaded

12,937,700

12,946,604

0.1

12,999,235

0.4

Total:

37,403,625

38,151,379

2.0

38,555,555

1.1

Graph 3. Domestic and international movements of goods in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018- 2020

tons)

45,000

40,000

37,404

38,151

38,556

thousands

35,000

30,000

25,000

(in

goods

20,000

15,000

International

10,000

7,820

7,085

6,893

5,000

0

2018

2019

2020

Total international goods

Unloaded (international)

Loaded (international)

Domestic goods

Total domestic and international goods

3

Table 3. Domestic and international traffic of mobile units in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020

1st Quarter

2018

2019

Change %

2020

Change %

2019/2018

2020/2019

Domestic mobile

units

1,616,069

1,556,824

-3.7

1,430,425

-8.1

(Unloaded / loaded)

International mobile

units

113,143

131,144

15.9

117,347

-10.5

Unloaded

61,946

70,338

13.5

60,991

-13.3

Loaded

51,197

60,806

18.8

56,356

-7.3

Total:

1,729,212

1,687,968

-2.4

1,547,772

-8.3

Graph 4. Domestic and international traffic of mobile units in Greek ports: 1st Quarter 2018 - 2020

140

2,000

mobile units (in thousands)

1,729

1,688

1,800

120

1,548

1,616

1,600

100

1,557

1,400

(in thousands)

1,430

80

1,200

1,000

60

800

40

600

Internatiomnal

400

20

200

0

0

2018

2019

2020

Total international mobile units

Unloaded (international)

Loaded (international)

Domestic mobile units (right axis)

Total domestic and international mobile units (right axis)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 09:09:04 UTC
