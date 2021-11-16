Trafigura CEO Weir sees "very, very tight" oil market

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global oil markets remain very
tight and heavily backwardated as demand returns to pre-pandemic
levels, the chief executive officer of global trading firm
Trafigura said on Tuesday.
"We are seeing a very, very tight oil market but it's not
artificially tight because of what OPEC is doing. Demand is
there," Jeremy Weir said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.
Global crude benchmark Brent has recovered 60% since
the start of the year, trading at above $80 a barrel, as nations
ease COVID-19 restrictions while the world's economy rebounds
from the pandemic.
Front-month prices are about $1 higher than those in the
second month, a market structure known as backwardation that
indicates tight prompt supplies as the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies continue to
restrict production.
"There are some OPEC members that probably can increase
supply very quickly," Weir said.
"I think people need to recognize it's not a situation where
you might just flick the switch and you increase production.
There's a lot of investment, it takes some time to do that."
"I think we have got a bit of an issue looming on oil prices
on a long-term basis, I think $100+ on oil... (is) very
possible."
(Reporting by Singapore energy team; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger & Simon Cameron-Moore)