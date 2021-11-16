Log in
Trafigura CEO Weir sees "very, very tight" oil market

11/16/2021 | 02:17am EST
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global oil markets remain very tight and heavily backwardated as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, the chief executive officer of global trading firm Trafigura said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing a very, very tight oil market but it's not artificially tight because of what OPEC is doing. Demand is there," Jeremy Weir said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

Global crude benchmark Brent has recovered 60% since the start of the year, trading at above $80 a barrel, as nations ease COVID-19 restrictions while the world's economy rebounds from the pandemic.

Front-month prices are about $1 higher than those in the second month, a market structure known as backwardation that indicates tight prompt supplies as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies continue to restrict production.

"There are some OPEC members that probably can increase supply very quickly," Weir said.

"I think people need to recognize it's not a situation where you might just flick the switch and you increase production. There's a lot of investment, it takes some time to do that."

"I think we have got a bit of an issue looming on oil prices on a long-term basis, I think $100+ on oil... (is) very possible."

(Reporting by Singapore energy team; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
