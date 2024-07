July 22 (Reuters) - TRAFIGURA:

* TAKES FULL OWNERSHIP OF HIGH HEAT TANKERS PTE LTD

* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF GEARBULK HOLDING AG’S 50 PERCENT SHARE IN JOINT VENTURE COMPANY HIGH HEAT TANKERS PTE LTD FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM

* COMMITTED TO NEWBUILD 17,500 DWT IMO II SPECIALISED HIGH HEAT TANKER TO BE DELIVERED IN Q3 OF 2026 FROM CHENGXI SHIPYARD CHINA TO SUPPORT THE EXPANSION OF HHT’S SERVICES