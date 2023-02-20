Trafigura appoints new battery metals trading heads after nickel fraud - source

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Commodities giant Trafigura Group
appointed Mehdi Wetterwald and Daniel von Arx as the new
co-heads of its battery metals trading business, just weeks
after it said it had been the victim of "systemic fraud" related
to nickel cargoes, a source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
Wetterwald and von Arx will run the company's global nickel,
cobalt and lithium trading operations and report to Gonzalo De
Olazaval, one of Trafigura’s two co-heads of metals trading, the
source said.
Trafigura declined to comment on the appointments.
Geneva-based Trafigura said this month that it had booked a
$577 million charge in the first half of 2023 after discovering
that some nickel cargoes it received did not contain the metal.
The commodities trader also said the fraud was committed by
a group of companies connected to and controlled by Indian
businessman Prateek Gupta, including TMT Metals and companies
owned by Gupta's UD Trading Group.
(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Josie Kao)