Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trafigura forms new venture for renewables expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Commodities trader Trafigura's logo at the company's offices in Geneva

Commodities trader Trafigura Group has formed a new company, Nala Renewables, as a joint venture with IFM Investors to invest in a series of solar, wind and power storage projects, it said on Monday.

Nala will build a portfolio of renewable energy projects with total capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) within the next five years, Trafigura said in a statement.

The initiative is an extension of a partnership with Australia-based IFM that took shape when the fund manager took a 50% stake in Trafigura subsidiary Impala Terminals in 2018.

"The (Nala Renewables) business will also build and operate projects adjacent to Trafigura Group's mining, port and smelting infrastructure assets worldwide and the renewable energy generated will be used to power some of those facilities," Trafigura said.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aBank of England reschedules Financial Stability Report for Dec. 10
RE
05:05aLouis Dreyfus profit rebounds but equity shrinks
RE
05:04aNigeria would privatize NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill
RE
05:02aHong Kong stocks climb as financials, real estate shine on upbeat China data
RE
04:57aMOST EXECUTIVES SEEK WORK-LIFE BALANCE AFTER EXPERIENCING PANDEMIC BLUES : survey
RE
04:55aSouth Africa's rand firmer as emerging market mood brightens
RE
04:54aZambia chamber of mines says double taxation hurting investment
RE
04:52aFord applies for German COVID-19 loan guarantees - Handelsblatt
RE
04:49aBIDEN BASKET VS TRUMP TRADE : Picking a presidential stock portfolio
RE
04:49aInvestors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : announces share buyback program
4DIAMYD MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : VATOR SECURITIES: Diamyd® on track for Phase III with 50% LOA, targeting a multibil..
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SMIC's Hong Kong shares tumble after U.S. tightens export restrictions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group