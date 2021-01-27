Trafigura successfully returns to the Euro debt capital markets with the issuance of a EUR400 million senior bond, the first Eurobond issued by the Group since 2015

Singapore, 27 January 2021 - Trafigura Group Pte Ltd ('Trafigura' or the 'Group'), one of the world's leading independent commodity trading companies, has successfully issued a EUR400 million senior RegS bond with a five year maturity. Following a broad engagement by Trafigura's management team with investors during the virtual roadshow, the bond priced at 3.875 percent, a tightening of 37.5 basis points from the Initial Price Talk, thanks to very strong support from institutional investors and private banks.

The quality of the order book was reflected by the range and geographical diversity of the 120 investors who participated in the transaction. The oversubscription by circa two times after the price was revised, enabled the Group to increase the size of the transaction to USD400 million.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The long duration of the Euro senior bond will allow the Group to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Christophe Salmon, Chief Financial Officer of the Trafigura Group, said: 'This transaction marks the return of Trafigura to the Euro bond primary market after a hiatus of six years since our last Euro denominated issuance in 2015. The success of our USD RegS transaction in September 2020 clearly showed the company's standing with international investors.

'One of our objectives for this transaction was to develop our access to the Euro-focused investor base. We're delighted to see the book diversification and the continued development of our investor base, which demonstrates the growing interest for the commodities trading sector among sophisticated fixed income investors. It also reflects the Group's ability to access different parts of the global capital markets at regular intervals and to achieve competitive spreads, after the recent USD400 million bond issued in September and a USD100 million tap in December last year,' concluded Christophe.

Joint bookrunners for the transaction were Credit Suisse who acted as Global Coordinator, ING, Société Générale and Unicredit.

Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura sources, stores, transports and delivers a range of raw materials (including oil and refined products and metals and minerals) to clients around the world and has recently established a power and renewables trading division.

The trading business is supported by industrial and financial assets, including a majority ownership of global zinc and lead producer Nyrstar which has mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, Americas and Australia; a significant shareholding in global oil products storage and distribution company Puma Energy; global terminals, warehousing and logistics operator Impala Terminals; Trafigura's Mining Group; and Galena Asset Management.

With circa 850 shareholders, Trafigura is owned by its employees. Over 8,500 employees work in 48 countries around the world. Trafigura has achieved substantial growth over recent years, growing revenue from USD12 billion in 2003 to USD147 billion in 2020. The Group has been connecting its customers to the global economy for more than two decades, growing prosperity by advancing trade.

