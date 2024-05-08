May 08, 2024 at 04:46 am EDT

(Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura has expanded its agreement with Brookfield Asset Management and its listed affiliate Brookfield Business Partners to include Greenergy's Canadian supply operations for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday.

In March, the company had agreed to acquire Greenergy's European business.

Greenergy is a UK-based supplier of road fuels and a biodiesel producer with manufacturing plants in the UK and the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens)