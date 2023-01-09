Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Trafigura with consortium agrees to buy Lukoil's ISAB refinery -sources

01/09/2023 | 11:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy works to keep Lukoil refinery going as sale talks drag on

LONDON/ROME (Reuters) -Russia's Lukoil has agreed to sell its Italian refinery, ISAB, to a Cypriot private equity firm G.O.I. Energy backed by global commodities trader Trafigura that will handle oil supplies, the companies said on Monday.

G.O.I. Energy is run by Michael Bobrov who is CEO of Israeli firm Green Oil that holds a major stake in Israel's biggest refiner Bazan Group.

The deal marks a greater expansion into the refining by Geneva-based Trafigura and Lukoil's first major deal to sell its overseas assets after Western sanctions were imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The ISAB plant in Sicily refines a fifth of Italy's crude and directly employs about 1,000 people in an economically depressed area in the country's southernmost region.

In a statement, the companies said the deal is expected to close in March this year. The companies did not provide a value for the deal. Earlier price discussions with other bidders were just under 1.5 billion euro ($1.61 billion).

The agreement to sell the plant needs the green light from Italy's government, which under the so-called golden power regulations reserves the right to block or impose conditions on deals involving companies deemed of strategic importance.

($1 = 0.9306 euros)

(Reporting by Julia Payne in London, Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.84% 79.6 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.22% 69.8902 Delayed Quote.0.56%
WTI 0.90% 74.999 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
Latest news "Economy"
11:54aTwo British voluntary workers missing in Ukraine - police
RE
11:52aAir France-KLM tests European high-yield debt appetite after anaemic 2022
RE
11:48aUK commercial property values drop in 2022, wiping out 2021 gains - data
RE
11:45aTrafigura with consortium agrees to buy Lukoil's ISAB refinery -sources
RE
11:40aSlovak caretaker PM seeks new majority to finish term
RE
11:38aLukoil sells oil refinery in Sicily to G.O.I. ENERGY, Trafigura
RE
11:28aSouthwest's credit impact due to flight cancellations manageable - Moody's
RE
11:28aSri Lanka cabinet approves new electricity tariff without saying what it is
RE
11:25aSwiss right-wing party to call referendum in bid to block climate change law
RE
11:21aPakistan reaffirms commitment to IMF programme after meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
2Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
5REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial C..

HOT NEWS